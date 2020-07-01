Technavio has been monitoring the nursing breast pads market and it is poised to grow by USD 88.68 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Nursing Breast Pads Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ameda Inc., Artsana Spa, Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Johnson Johnson, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lansinoh Laboratories Inc., Medela AG, Munchkin Inc., Newell Brands Inc., and Pigeon Corp. are some of the major market participants. The increasing number of working women will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing number of working women has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Nursing Breast Pads Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Nursing Breast Pads Market is segmented as below:

Product Reusable Disposable Silicone Hydrogel

Geography North America Europe APAC South America MEA

Distribution Channel Offline Stores Online Stores



Nursing Breast Pads Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our nursing breast pads market report covers the following areas:

Nursing Breast Pads Market Size

Nursing Breast Pads Market Trends

Nursing Breast Pads Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rising popularity of ultra-thin washable nursing breast pads as one of the prime reasons driving the nursing breast pads market growth during the next few years.

Nursing Breast Pads Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the nursing breast pads market, including some of the vendors such as Ameda Inc., Artsana Spa, Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Johnson Johnson, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lansinoh Laboratories Inc., Medela AG, Munchkin Inc., Newell Brands Inc., and Pigeon Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the nursing breast pads market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Nursing Breast Pads Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist nursing breast pads market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the nursing breast pads market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the nursing breast pads market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of nursing breast pads market vendors

