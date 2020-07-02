

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Accolade, Inc. announced pricing of initial public offering of 10.02 million common shares at $22.00 per share, above the estimated range. The company expects offering to close on July 7, 2020.



The company has originally filed to sell 8.75 million shares at a range of $19 to $21 share.



Accolade shares expects to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol 'ACCD' on July 2, 2020.



In addition, Accolade has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1.50 million additional shares of common stock at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discount and commissions.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley, and BofA Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Piper Sandler, Credit Suisse, and William Blair are acting as book-running managers. Baird and SVB Leerink are acting as co-managers.



