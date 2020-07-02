Regulatory News:

NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Paris:ALNOX) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNOX), a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced todaythat the annual general shareholders meeting (AGM) held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 appointed Dr. C. A. (Oscar) Izeboud to the supervisory board and approved all voting items. Shareholders representing a total of 18.55% of the total issued and outstanding share capital on June 2, 2020 were represented by proxy.

"We are very pleased to welcome Oscar to the NOXXON supervisory board. He brings both a deep understanding of medicine and extensive experience in the financing and business side of biotechnology. While leading life science healthcare banking at Kempen and NIBC, Oscar successfully closed more than 100 transactions, including 17 IPOs and 15 mergers or acquisitions. This experience combined with his operational biotech background will be incredibly valuable to refine and implement NOXXON's strategy," said Maurizio PetitBon, Chairman of NOXXON Pharma. Dr. Izeboud's term on the supervisory board is effective June 30, 2020 and will run for two years until the annual general meeting of shareholders to be held in 2022.

Dr. Izeboud is CEO of Scenic Biotech, a drug discovery and development company focused on genetic modifiers, based in the Netherlands. Before joining Scenic Biotech, Dr. Izeboud was Managing Director at NIBC Bank N.V. in Amsterdam, where he headed a life sciences and healthcare team and led corporate finance and capital markets activities with a focus on innovative companies. Prior to that, as Managing Director at Kempen Co., a Dutch investment bank, he built the Life Sciences and Healthcare franchise and played a pivotal role in numerous international transactions in biotech, medtech, and the healthcare industry. Before his transition to the banking sector, Dr. Izeboud's initial interest was in the biotech industry where he spent a number of years working for Crucell NV, Specs BV, and TNO Pharma.

Dr. Izeboud has been a nonexecutive member of the board of directors of Luciole Medical AG since 2019. He holds a Ph.D. in immunopharmacology from the University of Utrecht in the Netherlands.

The presentation outlining the agenda items and voting results of the AGM is available online. The minutes of the AGM will soon be made available on the NOXXON website (www.noxxon.com).

About NOXXON

NOXXON's oncology-focused pipeline acts on the tumor microenvironment (TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking the tumor protection barrier and blocking tumor repair. By neutralizing chemokines in the tumor microenvironment, NOXXON's approach works in combination with other forms of treatment to weaken tumor defenses against the immune system and enable greater therapeutic impact. Building on extensive clinical experience and safety data, the lead program NOX-A12 has delivered top-line data from a Keytruda combination trial in metastatic colorectal and pancreatic cancer patients and further studies are being planned in these indications. In September 2019 the company initiated an additional trial with NOX-A12 in brain cancer in combination with radiotherapy. The combination of NOX-A12 and radiotherapy has been granted orphan drug status in the US and EU for the treatment of certain brain cancers. The company's second clinical-stage asset NOX-E36 is a Phase 2 TME asset targeting the innate immune system. NOXXON plans to test NOX-E36 in patients with solid tumors both as a monotherapy and in combination. Further information can be found at: www.noxxon.com

Keytruda is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp Dohme Corp

https://www.linkedin.com/company/noxxon-pharma-ag

https://twitter.com/noxxon_pharma

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this communication contain formulations or terms referring to the future or future developments, as well as negations of such formulations or terms, or similar terminology. These are described as forward-looking statements. In addition, all information in this communication regarding planned or future results of business segments, financial indicators, developments of the financial situation or other financial or statistical data contains such forward-looking statements. The company cautions prospective investors not to rely on such forward-looking statements as certain prognoses of actual future events and developments. The company is neither responsible nor liable for updating such information, which only represents the state of affairs on the day of publication.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200701005785/en/

Contacts:

NOXXON Pharma N.V.

Aram Mangasarian, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer

Tel. +49 (0) 30 726247 0

amangasarian@noxxon.com

Trophic Communications

Gretchen Schweitzer or Joanne Tudorica

Tel. +49 (0) 89 2388 7730 or +49 (0) 176 2103 7191

schweitzer@trophic.eu

NewCap

Arthur Rouillé

Tel. +33 (0) 1 44 71 00 15

arouille@newcap.fr