Folgendes Instrument wird heute (02.07.2020) EX Dividende gehandelt:
The EX-Dividend-day of the following instrument is today (07/02/2020).
KUERZEL (SHORT CODE): ISIN: INSTR.NAME: DIVIDEND AMOUNT (DECIMAL SEPARATOR: . ):
WFG1 JE00B3MW7P88 WEST CHINA CEMENT LS 0,0079 Euro
Der EX-Indikator wird heute bei diesem Instrument nicht angezeigt.
The EX-Indicator is not displayed for this instrument today.
