LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group: GoGoCasino Launched in Finland

STOCKHOLM, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful launch of the GoGoCasino brand in Sweden, a successive international rollout of the brand is under way, with Finland first in line. The ambition is to take market shares in the target group that values speed and simplicity, and the outcome thus far has exceeded expectations.

"GoGoCasino is the first new brand to be launched on our proprietary multibrand platform, and it is exciting to see that our customers appreciate the product and experience," comments Gustaf Hagman, Group CEO. "The fact that at GoGoCasino has done so well in the regulated market in Sweden shows our ability to use our proprietary technology to create new, appreciated brands with economies of scale and synergies across the Group. Finland is the first new market for GoGoCasino outside Sweden, and I am looking forward to scaling up the brand internationally."

GoGoCasino has been developed by a small team using existing resources within the Group. The aim of the proprietary multibrand platform is to launch a number of customised brands that appeal to selected target groups. Another example of this is the LiveCasino.com brand that was recently launched. Here the ambition is to take the leading position in the Live Casino niche, which is the fastest growing product category in the gaming market.

