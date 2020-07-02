Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
Mega-Treffer! Diese Silber-Rakete startet voll durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AF18 ISIN: SE0008091904 Ticker-Symbol: 3LV 
Stuttgart
02.07.20
09:08 Uhr
4,116 Euro
+0,166
+4,20 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LEOVEGAS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEOVEGAS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,2324,31809:31
PR Newswire
02.07.2020 | 08:40
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group: GoGoCasino Launched in Finland

STOCKHOLM, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful launch of the GoGoCasino brand in Sweden, a successive international rollout of the brand is under way, with Finland first in line. The ambition is to take market shares in the target group that values speed and simplicity, and the outcome thus far has exceeded expectations.

"GoGoCasino is the first new brand to be launched on our proprietary multibrand platform, and it is exciting to see that our customers appreciate the product and experience," comments Gustaf Hagman, Group CEO. "The fact that at GoGoCasino has done so well in the regulated market in Sweden shows our ability to use our proprietary technology to create new, appreciated brands with economies of scale and synergies across the Group. Finland is the first new market for GoGoCasino outside Sweden, and I am looking forward to scaling up the brand internationally."

GoGoCasino has been developed by a small team using existing resources within the Group. The aim of the proprietary multibrand platform is to launch a number of customised brands that appeal to selected target groups. Another example of this is the LiveCasino.com brand that was recently launched. Here the ambition is to take the leading position in the Live Casino niche, which is the fastest growing product category in the gaming market.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Gustaf Hagman, Group CEO
+46 (0) 8 410 367 66, gustaf.hagman@leovegasgroup.com
Philip Doftvik, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance
+46 73 512 07 20, philip.doftvik@leovegasgroup.com

About LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group:

LeoVegas vision and position is "King of Casino". The global group LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group offers games on Casino, Live Casino and Sport. The parent company LeoVegas AB (publ.) is located in Sweden and its operations are mainly located in Malta. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.leovegasgroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/leovegas-mobile-gaming-group/r/gogocasino-launched-in-finland,c3146980

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17434/3146980/1273335.pdf

GoGoCasino launched in Finland

https://news.cision.com/leovegas-mobile-gaming-group/i/gogo-casino-logotype-against-black-rgb,c2802678

gogo-casino logotype against-black rgb

LEOVEGAS-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.