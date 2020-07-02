'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on certain resolutions adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors 02-Jul-2020 / 08:12 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement[i] on certain resolutions adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors Date of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors which adopted the relevant resolution: 30 June 2020. According to the Charter, the number of the members of the Board of Directors is 9 persons. Nine members of the Board of Directors participated in voting on all items. This meeting is competent to adopt resolutions. Content of the resolution adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors: Item 1 Election of the Chairperson to the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. Regarding Item 1 of the agenda the Board of Directors resolved: "1.1. To elect Erokhin Vladimir Petrovich as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors. 1.2. To set remuneration for the Chairperson of the Board of Directors for the period when he/she acted as the Chairperson in accordance with Appendix." Item 2 Election of the Deputy Chairperson to the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. Regarding Item 2 of the agenda the Board of Directors resolved: "2. To elect Matveev Nikolai Ivanovich as the Deputy Chairperson of the Board of Directors." Item 3 Election of the members to the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. Regarding Item 3 of the agenda the Board of Directors resolved: "3.1. To take into consideration that in accordance with the criteria of independence established by the Listing Rules of PJSC "Moscow Exchange", independent members of the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC are V.N.Egorov and G.R.Mukhamadeev." 3.2. To elect the following members of the Board of Directors to the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors: Dinichenko Ivan Kalistratovich; Egorov Valery Nikolaevich; Mukhamadeev Georgy Rashitovich." Item 4 Appointment of the Chairperson of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. Regarding Item 4 of the agenda the Board of Directors resolved: "To appoint Egorov Valery Nikolaevich as the Chairperson of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC." Item 5 Determination of the auditor's consideration. Regarding Item 5 of the agenda the Board of Directors resolved: "To authorize V.L.Bogdanov, Director General of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC, to conclude an audit agreement for 2020 results with LLC "Crowe Expertiza" with the consideration based on the tariffs as agreed upon with LLC "Crowe Expertiza"." Date and number of the minutes of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors which adopted the relevant resolution: 30 June 2020, Minutes No. 1p. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [i] This Statement is a disclosure of the insider information. ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 73267 EQS News ID: 1084393 End of Announcement EQS News Service

