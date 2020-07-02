Mediagrif e-commerce platform Orckestra chosen as exhibitor at new Retail TechLab in Copenhagen

LONGUEUIL, Québec, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSX: MDF), a leader in SaaS commerce technologies, is proud to announce that its enterprise-grade e-commerce solution - Orckestra - has been selected as one of the exhibitors at the new Retail TechLab in Copenhagen.

Retail TechLab is an initiative to explore, exhibit and test solutions for the future of retail, established with the collaboration of the Danish government, the Danish Business Association, and numerous educational and corporate institutions including Microsoft.

Mediagrif's e-commerce platforms serve the needs of businesses of all sizes ranging from ERP-connected all-in-one e-commerce for SMBs to headless commerce platforms specifically built for the complex commercial ecosystems of mid-to-enterprise-level retailers, answering a growing market demand for seamless omnichannel experiences in the rapidly-evolving commerce landscape.

At the Retail TechLab, Orckestra is exhibiting a Digital Shoe Wall, which simulates a futuristic in-store shopping experience with ship-from-store and fluid inventory play. Other solutions on display include a facial recognition payment system, smart geodata analysis to help business owners select strategic store locations, and a "social distancing" camera that sends an alert when too many people are gathered in one place.

Retail TechLab opened to the public on Wednesday, June 17, following a closed event for the press with select shareholders on Tuesday. The event featured keynote speakers such as Brian Mikkelsen, CEO of The Danish Chamber of Commerce, and Tommy Ahlers, member the Danish Parliament and former Minister of Science, Technology, Information and Higher Education.

Charlotte Mark, Head of Microsoft Development Copenhagen, gave the opening address. Microsoft Development Copenhagen is one of Microsoft's three strategic development centers focused on research and development of technologies for the global market, and a key contributor to the Retail TechLab project.

"This initiative is an important milestone for retail technology. We are testing solutions today for the business problems of tomorrow," said Kim Hein, Director for the RetailTech Lab. "When you step through our doors, you're catching a glimpse of the retail store of the future."

"We are honored to have been invited as exhibitors at the RetailTech Lab," said Louis Mousseau, President, e-Commerce at Mediagrif. "We strongly believe that the e-commerce solutions that we are providing will continue to meet and even exceed the innovation expectations of tomorrow's consumer."

About Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSX: MDF) enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of SaaS solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our strategic sourcing, e-commerce, supply chain collaboration and e-marketplace solutions are supported by a strong and dedicated team of more than 600 employees based in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at www.mediagrif.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call at 1-877-677-9088.

