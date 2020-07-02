Publishing of Valmet's Half Year Financial Review January - June 2020 on July 23, 2020

Valmet Oyj's press release on July 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EET



Valmet's Half Year Financial Review for January - June 2020 will be published on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at approximately 3:00 p.m. Finnish time.

News conference for analysts, investors and media

Valmet will arrange a news conference in English for investment analysts, investors, and media on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. Finnish time (EET). The news conference will be held at Valmet Head Office in Keilaniemi, Keilasatama 5, 02150 Espoo, Finland. President and CEO Pasi Laine and CFO Kari Saarinen will be presenting at the news conference.

Webcast

The news conference can also be followed through a live webcast at www.valmet.com/webcasts. The live webcast starts at 4:00 p.m. (EET) and a recording of the webcast will be available shortly after the event at the same address.

Conference call

It is also possible to take part in the news conference through a conference call. Conference call participants are requested to dial in at least five minutes prior to the start of the conference, at 3:55 p.m. (EET), at +44 2071 928000. The participants will be asked to provide the following conference ID: 8574587.

During the webcast and the conference call, all questions should be presented in English. After the webcast and the conference call, media has a possibility to interview the management in Finnish.

The event can also be followed on Twitter at www.twitter.com/valmetir.

Further information, please contact:

Antti Ylitalo, Director, External Communications, Valmet, tel. +358 40 351 5049

