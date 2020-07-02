BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES

Bioasis announced on 29 June 2020 that it had entered into an agreement with Chiesi, in which it would license its technology to bypass the blood brain barrier (BBB), the xB3 platform, for the development of drugs targeting lysosomal storage disorders. Chiesi will use the platform to develop drugs for four disorders, and in return Bioasis will receive US$3m upfront, up to US$138m in additional milestones and undisclosed royalties. We see this as a major validation of the platform and for additional future licensing potential.

