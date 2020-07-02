CIIE: Cambodia Firms Believe Import Expo to Boost Trade and Investment

SHANGHAI, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's more than 100 days away, but Rouen Sovannarith has been eagerly awaiting the third CIIE as he thinks CIIE will provide a powerful boost for trade and investment between China and Cambodia.

Sovannarith is the President of the Cambodian Rural Development Agency (CRDA), which was established in 2006 to organize agriculture cooperatives, provide training on leadership and farming skills to farmers, and cooperate with domestic and international partners to support Cambodian agriculture through exports.

Sovannarith was in Shanghai for the second edition of the CIIE last November, where Cambodia was one of the 15 guest-of-honor countries.

"I gained a lot of experiences at the previous editions of CIIE. It helped us to build relationships between CRDA and international agencies, companies, and government agents to promote and support economic activities between countries," said Sovannarith.

A range of agricultural products was displayed at the Palace-like pavilion of Cambodia at the expo.

"We strongly believe that trade can promote and strengthen the relationship between Chinese and Cambodian culture and traditions. So the CRDA is here to promote and support government policies for trade and investment between two countries." he said.

Sovannarith has been worried about the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak on Cambodia's exports in the past three months.

The pandemic halted the process of procurement between China and Cambodia. It struck areas such as construction, real estate and commodity import and export trading.

"I suggest that we should form or establish special permission or permits for procurements so both countries can start business exchanges, promote investment and encourage development." Sovannarith said.

"CIIE can bring China and Cambodia governments together to jointly develop policies, bylaws and other procurement plans which encourage businessmen, traders and investors to get involved in creating more benefits and economic growth for both countries," he said.

More information of CIIE is as follows: with two editions successfully held since 2018, China International Import Expo (CIIE) serves as the platform for international procurement, investment promotion, cultural exchange, as well as opening-up and cooperation. The third edition of CIIE will take place in Shanghai from November 5th to 10th. Thousands of companies, which are leading players in their industries, will gather at the expo to showcase their products and services, and seek business opportunities with global buyers.

At CIIE, participants can both purchase a wide range of products from the world and can also sell their products to the world. CIIE helps drive investment both inward and outward and contributes to maintaining a stable global supply chain.

Starting from June 24, professional visitors around the world can log into the CIIE website (www.ciie.org) and locate Business Exhibition - Buyer - Registration to sign up for the event. CIIE welcomes global buyers to join the upcoming event and to share opportunities presented by China's further opening up.

