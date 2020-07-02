The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 3 July 2020 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010272202 ------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Genmab ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 65,280,093 shares (DKK 65,280,093) ------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 66,487 shares (DKK 66,487) ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 65,346,580 shares (DKK 65,346,580) ------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription prices: · 100 shares at DKK 31.75 · 7,200 shares at DKK 40.41 · 1,500 shares at DKK 55.85 · 35,000 shares at DKK 66.60 · 4,250 shares at DKK 225.90 · 650 shares at DKK 231.50 · 7,700 shares at DKK 337.40 · 500 shares at DKK 636.50 · 577 shares at DKK 815.50 · 2,770 shares at DKK 939.50 · 2,000 shares at DKK 1,136.00 · 2,533 shares at DKK 1,145.00 · 1,078 shares at DKK 1,233.00 · 530 shares at DKK 1,408.00 · 99 shares at DKK 1,424.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GMAB ------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 11143 ------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=782677