4iG has announced that Gellért Jászai (4iG chairman and CEO) has acquired the combined 22.3% equity stakes (excluding treasury shares) held by Konzum PE and Opus Global, entities controlled by Lorinc Mészáros. This takes Mr Jászai's equity stake in 4iG to 63.9% of the total voting rights. We considered these holdings to represent a related party in our initiation report, so in many respects this change in ownership does not reflect any change in control, but rather highlights Mr Jászai's long-term strategic commitment to 4iG as a vehicle for growth. As a result of the transaction, Mr Mészáros no longer holds an equity stake in 4iG and were there to have been any residual political exposure from his shareholding, that risk has now been removed. The free float remains 36.1% (excluding treasury shares).

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...