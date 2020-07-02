Smiths Detection, a leading detection and security company, has launched iCMORE detection algorithms for lithium batteries and dangerous goods for use by its HI-SCAN 10080 XCT scanner, becoming its first explosive-detection system (EDS) to offer these options. The algorithms enhance the scanner's detection capabilities by helping identify lithium batteries, flammable liquids and solids, and compressed and liquefied gasses, which can pose a risk should they ignite or explode.

With iCMORE, Smiths Detection can now reliably and accurately detect potentially dangerous lithium batteries, alongside other dangerous goods, across both its conventional X-ray and its EDS technologies. The iCMORE lithium batteries and dangerous goods algorithms are complementary adaptions to existing screening technology.

Although the screening of dangerous goods is not yet mandatory in hold-baggage and air-cargo screening, the increased level of safety for passengers, staff and assets is a key driver for the implementation of this technology. Rechargeable and non-rechargeable lithium batteries which power everyday devices such as smartphones, tablets, cameras, laptops and power banks are classified as dangerous goods by the air-transportation industry because of their ability to ignite during flights. Since 2006,1 the US Federal Aviation Administration has recorded more than 260 incidents of smoke, heat, fire or explosion involving lithium batteries in air cargo or baggage. Furthermore, the transporting of flammable liquids and solids as well as compressed and liquefied gasses continues to pose threats to airport operators, airlines and cargo companies.

To be shipped by air, dangerous goods require special treatment and additional declarations according to International Air Transport Association (IATA) regulations. Through automatic object recognition, iCMORE supports image operators by detecting dangerous goods without increasing their workload, as it requires little training and generates very low false-alarm rates.

"As a trusted partner to airports across the world, we are striving to develop new technologies to counteract new and emerging threats," said Richard Thompson, Global Director Aviation for Smiths Detection. "The iCMORE modules for both lithium batteries and dangerous goods further enhance the HI-SCAN 10080 XCT, streamlining the hold-baggage and air-cargo screening process without burdening operators. Using this technology will not only make aviation safer but can also help prevent costly fines for shipping dangerous goods in a non-compliant way as well as helping safeguard the global supply of goods, which is essential given the need for medical supplies for example to be shipped without interruption."

This launch follows the release of the iCMORE lithium-batteries module for the HI-SCAN 100100V-2is and HI-SCAN 100100T-2is in August 2019 and the HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX for weapons in cabin baggage.

ENDS

About Smiths Detection:

Smiths Detection is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, urban security and defence. With more than 40 years of field-tested experience, we deliver the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals and narcotics.

Our mission is to help make the world a safer place and do this by using technology to develop innovative solutions and services which protect life, safeguard society and uphold the free flow of trade.

For more information visit http://www.smithsdetection.com.

1 https://www.faa.gov/hazmat/resources/lithium_batteries/media/Battery_incident_chart.pdf

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200702005020/en/

Contacts:

Enquiries:

Bettina Meurer, Smiths Detection, Global Aviation Marketing Manager

E: Bettina.Meurer@smithsdetection.com

T: +49 611 9412 189

M: +49 162 2779 760



Sophie Mills, Smiths Detection, Global Communications Manager

E: Sophie.Mills@smithsdetection.com

T: 44 (0)73 8423 6474