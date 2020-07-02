Acquisitions will create 25% additional revenue growth and circa 30% increase in ARR making Totalmobile one of the largest independent FSM companies globally

UK-based, Field Service Management Software company Totalmobile today announces it has further strengthened its market-leading position with the acquisitions of both Lone Worker Solutions (LWS) and Software Enterprises (known as Global Rostering System (GRS)). The move adds further capability and scale to Totalmobile's comprehensive, end-to-end suite of Field Service Management software solutions.

The lone worker technology provided by LWS is currently being used by over 70,000 field-based workers. LWS provides access to safety alerts, status updates and locational information to support staff who are operating in high risk environments or undertaking sensitive activities. The software is also used to support employee wellbeing and provide compliance assurance across a diverse range of enterprise level customers including Network Rail, Mitie and Centrica.

A market leader in the provision of feature-rich rostering technology, GRS enables organisations to build efficient staff rosters, that ensure the right staff, with the appropriate skills are assigned to the required locations and shifts. Its solutions, which are currently being used to roster over 100,000 Emergency Services field-workers in the UK, also enhances the management of timesheet, absence and sickness, thus enabling increases in workforce capacity and efficiency.

The highly capable technologies provided by LWS and GRS will be rebranded and launched as Totalmobile's "Protect" (lone worker) and "Organise" (mobile worker rostering) products. Both "Protect" and "Organise" will be integrated into the organisation's comprehensive suite of SaaS Field Service Management products, which span mobile working (Mobilise), workforce scheduling (Optimise), job management (Connect), data analytics (Insight) and IoT (Sense).

The addition of these new products into the Totalmobile product offering fits with Totalmobile's clearly articulated strategy of becoming the preeminent Field Service Management provider within the UK's Public Services, Housing, Property and Facilities Management, Infrastructure, Transport and Logistics sectors.

Mark Rogerson, Chair of Totalmobile commented: "Following a transformational 2019, which saw Totalmobile deliver 70% revenue and 295% EBITDA growth, the acquisitions of Lone Worker Solutions and Global Rostering System creates further scale, offers entry into new market verticals and brings new, market-leading technology to enhance Totalmobile's market-leading FSM product suite.

The acquisitions will create some 25% additional revenue growth and circa 30% increase in ARR, ahead of growth synergies. The combination of the companies will see Totalmobile become one of the largest independent FSM companies globally.

This is the second time the business has executed two acquisitions at the same time. Given the current economic difficulties, this is a real credit to the Totalmobile Management Team, our advisors and the vendors of LWS and GRS who have been highly engaging during the process".

Jim Darragh, CEO of Totalmobile, said, "After two highly accretive acquisitions in 2019, and on the back of our exceptional financial performance in FY2019, we are delighted to welcome LWS and GRS to Totalmobile. Enabling remote working is a key efficiency driver for many organisations. The ability to effectively roster staff is a core element of delivering field services, but it is also essential that systems are in place to manage the unique risks presented, to protect the health, safety and well-being of employees.

LWS and GRS strengthen our capabilities in these areas and are a perfect fit with our existing software functionality that supports an end-to-end Field Service Management process. In LWS and GRS, we have acquired some of the most well-regarded solutions in the market with subject matter experts who have the experience of growing strong annual recurring revenues. We look forward to welcoming the staff and customers of both companies to the Totalmobile family.

Both acquisitions help us cement our position as the leading independent provider of Field Service Management Software in the UK and enables us to excel in a market which is estimated to be worth over £500 million in the UK and $3.6 billion globally."

ENDS

About Totalmobile

Totalmobile is the market leader in field service and mobile workforce management technology, helping organisations deliver more service, of the highest quality and at reduced cost.

Our SaaS based software provides a range of innovative products that deliver a step change in field service performance, mobile worker empowerment and management control. This unlocks cost savings, capacity gains, productivity improvements, compliance assurance and empowers mobile workers to focus on consistently delivering the best service.

For more information, please visit www.totalmobile.co.uk

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200702005033/en/

Contacts:

Jim Darragh, CEO

Tel: +7551 007 765

Email: jim.darragh@totalmobile.co.uk

Mark Rogerson MBE, Chair

Tel: +7718 194 070

Email: mark.rogerson@totalmobile.co.uk

Simon McIntyre, Marketing Director

Tel: +7794 821 599

Email: simon.mcintyre@totalmobile.co.uk

TouchdownPR

Tel: 01252 717040

Email: totalmobile@touchdownpr.com