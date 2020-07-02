The new partnership with the US company allows Attiva Evolution to consolidate its goal to simplify use of complex tools and technologies to meet current businesses' main needs

Attiva Evolution, the value-added distributor of Attiva, strengthens its presence in the hyperconvergence market announcing a partnership with Scale Computing, a U.S. leading company in edge computing innovation. Because of this, system integrators and industry operators will be able to offer scalable, high-performance, and affordable HCI solutions.

"The decision to add Scale Computing to our portfolio, allows us to have a more complete offer in server, storage and virtualisation," says Lorenzo Zanotto, BU Sales Manager of Attiva Evolution. "Scale Computing HC3 is a highly scalable, easy to manage and economical platform. We are sure that it can make the difference for our partners, because they can approach customers that range from SMEs to Enterprises and propose an optimal solution that is adapted to their needs."

HC3 Scale Computing solution has revolutionised data centre reinventing the concept of servers and virtualisation systems to make them simple, reliable and modular according to the needs of companies of all sizes, including SMEs. The platform's strength is that server, storage, networking and virtualisation are no longer separate elements, but are natively united in a comprehensive node with automated management. In fact, the patented proprietary technology (unique "self-healing" architecture based on over 20 patents) transforms isolated systems into unified and self-managed micro-data centres for edge computing.

"It is great to be working with Attiva, which has proven to be a pioneer in focused reseller models for customers across Italy," explained Johan Pellicaan, VP and MD EMEA of Scale Computing. "The distributor possesses relevant experience and expertise to bring our technology to market and meet demand in the channel for innovative and affordable solutions for businesses building hyperconverged and edge infrastructure."

About Attiva

Attiva SpA, based in Vicenza, has been operating as a distributor of IT hardware and software products since 1990. For the customers across the country, Attiva offers its expertise and market knowledge always focused on Apple products. As part of Apple's sales network in Italy, Attiva is the historic reference for distribution to Apple Premium Resellers, Apple authorized resellers, and retail chains in the consumer electronics industry. Flexibility in response to the needs of a constantly changing market and the consolidation of relationships with producers in IT segment, including Fitbit, Beats, LaCie, Parallels, Wacom, Parrot, Pioneer, Kensington, JBL and many others have enabled Attiva to play a leading role in the providing solutions for iPhone, iPad, iPod and Mac users. In the reselling field and retail chain services, Attiva offers logistical support and organization of targeted commercial activities thanks to the staff presented in the territory. In October 2012 it debuted in the world of TLC services with the acquisition of the distributor Kolme srl (telephony and services), completing its presence in the IT distribution chain.

To find the nearest outlet: www.attiva.com/Trova-Rivenditori

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualisation, and hyperconverged solutions worldwide. Scale Computing HC3 software uses self-healing and automation to maximise application uptime and performance, simplify management, and protect data. When ease of use, high availability, and total cost of ownership matters, Scale Computing HC3 is the ideal IT infrastructure platform for distributed enterprises, global retailers, and SMBs alike. Scale Computing is highly rated and highly reviewed on Gartner Peer Insights, Spiceworks, TechValidate and TrustRadius.

More information: https://www.scalecomputing.com/

