Coffee Beans Market to Witness Significant Growth due to Increasing Consumption of Coffee Owing to its Health Benefits Till 2025 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Coffee Beans Market size is projected to reach USD 42.5 billion by 2025, according to a new report published by Million Insights. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast duration. The increasing consumption of coffee owing to its health benefits along with rise in number of cafes and coffee outlets in emerging countries such as China and India are driving market growth. The demand for coffee is rising among consumers of different age groups, especially youngsters, which, in turn, supplementing the coffee bean market growth.

Arabica held the dominant position for the year 2018 and is predicted to continue to lead in the product segment over the forecast years. This is due to the higher consumption of beans in the country for the sweet taste and lipid content. The presence of caffeine content and a higher demand in pharmaceutical sector is expected to make the robusta beans division grows at the fastest pace. Manufacturers are emphasizing on improving the quality of products in order to draw customer attention. For example, Lavazza, in 2019, introduced a new cold coffee brew, rich in robusta bean. Moreover, a motor service company, Road-chefcollaborated with bio-bean to utilize the recycled waste coffee beans for production of fuel, thus creates an opportunity for the segment.

North America occupied the highest share in the regional market as of 2018 owing to the increasing demand for coffee vending machines at various places including railway stations. There has been a rise in coffee outlets in the U.S and Canada owing to the growing demand for coffee among working class.

Moreover, MEA is expected to register a CAGR of 9.9% for the period due to higher consumption. Market penetration of different pharmaceutical companies like Allergan and Novartis is anticipated to drive the demand for arabica and robusta beans. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a steady growth owing to the rising coffee shops along with the demand from the cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Arabica beans dominated the coffee beans market with revenue of 61.2% as of 2018 while Robusta is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.4% over the period.

The largest share accounting to around 70.0% in 2018, was held by the food and beverage segment due to the expansion of coffee outlets in countries like China and India .

and . North America was the dominant country with a 29.2% revenue share in the year 2018 and is expected to continue its lead over the forecast period.

was the dominant country with a 29.2% revenue share in the year 2018 and is expected to continue its lead over the forecast period. MEA is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% over the years.

The key players in the industry include Kicking Horse Whole Beans; La Colombe Corsica Blend; Death Wish Coffee; CaribouCoffee, Illycaff S.p.A.; Coffee Beans International, Inc.; Hawaiian Isles Kona Coffee Company, Ltd. and La ColombeTorrefaction, INC.

To drive the existing and future market and draw a demand pattern, manufacturers are focusing more on capacity expansion, technological innovation, and launching new products for the market.

Million Insights has segmented the global coffee beans market on the basis of product and region:

Coffee Beans Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

Arabica



Robusta

Coffee Beans Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

Pharmaceuticals



Food & Beverages



Cosmetics

Coffee Beans Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025

North America



US





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany



Asia Pacific



China





India



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East and Africa

