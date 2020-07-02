Despite Global Pandemic and Recession - 4ARTechnologies is the First Start-up to Fulfil Its ICO Promises With Innovative Product Release and Exchange Listing

ZUG, Switzerland, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the implementation of Apple recommendations, the Swiss company 4ARTechnologies launches the next version of the 4ARTapp, the art innovation that already has customers in over 60 countries, and has now successfully placed its cryptocurrency 4ARTcoin on the renowned BITTREX Global exchange in Liechtenstein.

With the placement on the exchange, 4ARTechnologies is the first company in the world to have successfully completed an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) with an existing product and whose cryptocurrency is listed on a trading exchange with a stable value.

The 4ARTcoin is the world's first cryptocurrency for the art world. It will enable transactions between all art market participants, maximizing security and eliminating transaction or exchange losses. The digital currency further supports the digitization of the global art market, which was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the shift of trade to borderless online platforms. In addition, customers of 4ARTechnologies can pay for services within the 4ARTapp using the 4ARTcoin and receive a 20 percent discount.

Since the demand for the 4ARTcoin will increase with the expanding use of the 4ARTapp in the art market, financial experts expect the value of the cryptocurrency will only become higher in the long-term. Currently, the 4ARTcoin can only be purchased and traded by investors on the BITTREX Global exchange.

About 4ARTechnologies

With the goal of protecting the cultural heritage of art for future generations and bringing the global art market into the digital age, 4ARTechnologies is setting a new digital standard for the art world. The company combines the blockchain with its patented technology and offers all art world participants more transparency, security and efficiency.

https://www.4art-technologies.com/services

Contact:

4ARTechnologies AG

Dino Lewkowicz

dino@4art-technologies.com

Mobile: +41-78-955-42-44

www.4art-technologies.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1199599/NikoKipouros_.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1199598/4art_app_in_use.jpg