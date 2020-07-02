Dalata Hotel Group PLC (IRSH,DAL) Block Listing Six Monthly Return 02-Jul-2020 / 10:45 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN Dalata Hotel Group plc LEI: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 Date: 02 July 2020 Name of applicant: Dalata Hotel Group plc Name of scheme: Save as You Earn Scheme Period of return: From: 1 Jan To: 30 June 2020 2020 Balance of unallotted securities 210,556 under scheme(s) from previous return: Plus: The amount by which the block - scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities 33,656 issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not 176,900 yet issued/allotted at end of period: Name of applicant: Dalata Hotel Group plc Name of scheme: 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan Period of return: From: 1 To: 30 June January 2020 2020 Balance of unallotted securities 0 under scheme(s) from previous return: Plus: The amount by which the block 560,000 scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities 549,379 issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not 10,621 yet issued/allotted at end of period: Name of contact: Aoife Boland Telephone number of contact: 01 206 9400 ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 Category Code: BLR TIDM: IRSH,DAL LEI Code: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 73330 EQS News ID: 1084687 End of Announcement EQS News Service

