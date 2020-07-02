The new Frankfurt office will support more customers in the post-pandemic demand for digital transformation in finance.

Frankfurt's importance as a financial center provides opportunities for hiring top talent and getting closer to customers

Newest location to be staffed with sales, pre-sales, marketing, and consulting teams

HighRadius, a fintech enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company specializing in automating the order-to-cash and treasury management processes, today announced further expansion in the EMEA region after posting triple-digit YoY growth.

Driven by the increase in digital transformation projects in finance departments across the region, HighRadius has reported a 250% increase in bookings, 25 new customers, and a fourfold increase in employees in EMEA in the last 12 months.

After establishing the first European presence in London in 2017, the new location in Frankfurt follows the opening of the Amsterdam office last year. The expansion into Germany will enable HighRadius to support more customers to accelerate their recovery from the impact of COVID-19. The pandemic has increased demand for agile and intelligent credit and collections solutions as organisations focus on maintaining cash flows and strengthening business resilience.

"Frankfurt's position in central Germany makes other parts of the country readily accessible, and its status as the financial center of the country opens up a gateway to a deep pool of talent and relevant partnerships," said Jon Keating, HighRadius' Vice President and General Manager, EMEA.

Germany, along with Switzerland and Austria, present major market opportunities for HighRadius' autonomous systems for accounts receivable and treasury processes. The office will be staffed with local experts across sales, pre-sales, marketing, and consulting teams.

HighRadius is a Fintech enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that leverages Artificial Intelligence-based Autonomous Systems to help companies automate Accounts Receivable and Treasury processes. The HighRadius Integrated Receivables platform reduces cycle times in your order-to-cash process through automation of receivables and payments processes across credit, electronic billing and payment processing, cash application, deductions, and collections. HighRadius Treasury Management Applications help teams achieve touchless cash management, accurate cash forecasting and seamless bank reconciliation. Powered by the Rivana Artificial Intelligence Engine and Freeda Digital Assistant for order-to-cash teams, HighRadius enables teams to leverage machine learning to predict future outcomes and automate routine labor-intensive tasks. The radiusOne B2B network allows suppliers to digitally connect with buyers, closing the loop from supplier receivable processes to buyer payable processes. HighRadius solutions have a proven track record of optimizing cash flow, reducing days sales outstanding (DSO) and bad debt, and increasing operational efficiency so that companies may achieve strong ROI in just a few months. To learn more, please visit www.highradius.com

