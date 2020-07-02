Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 01-July-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 263.58p

INCLUDING current year revenue 266.43p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 256.28p

INCLUDING current year revenue 259.14p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16