StageZero Life Sciences Ltd: StageZero Life Sciences Announces Corporate Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2020 / StageZero Life Sciences (TSX:SZLS) ('StageZero Life Sciences' or the 'Company') today announced a corporate update on its business.

The Company was pleased to announce earlier this week the closing of the previous announced financing of $4.6 million. The Company will be immediately initiating activities based on the stated Use of Proceeds from the final Prospectus dated June 22, 2020. Specifically hiring staff, and purchasing equipment, test reagents, and consumable materials (for COVID-19 Tests and Aristotle®).

In addition, the Company is pleased to share that Beckman Coulter received the EUA from the FDA for its SARS-CoV-2 IgG Antibody Test. StageZero has been using Beckman's test and pleased with the formalization of the EUA status.

"We are pleased to welcome new shareholders including Canadian based institutional funds, and with their support focus on expanding our COVID-19 testing, and the commercialization of Artistotle" stated James Howard-Tripp, Chairman and CEO.

About StageZero Life Sciences Ltd.

StageZero Life Sciences is dedicated to the early detection of multiple disease states through whole blood. The Company operates a CAP accredited and CLIA certified high complexity reference laboratory based in Richmond, Virginia. A specialist in PCR testing for the early identification of cancer through blood, the Company is uniquely positioned to provide both COVID PCR testing (nasal swab) and blood test analysis (antibody testing). The Company's full service, telehealth platform includes access to physicians and phlebotomist who can prescribe and draw samples for individuals and groups. As the Company provides COVID-19 testing during this pandemic, the Company continues making progress with its mission to eradicate late stage cancers through early detection. The Company's next generation test, Aristotle®, is a multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for 10 cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. www.stagezerolifesciences.com

