Sport Capital Group Plc - Outcome of AGM

SPORT CAPITAL GROUP PLC

(SCG on AQSE Growth Market; the "Company")

OUTCOME OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ("AGM")

The Company's AGM in respect of the year ended 31stDecember 2019 occurred today at 10.00 a. m. BST, in accordance with the notice posted on 8thJune 2020 to shareholders.

Outcome of AGM

I am pleased to report that all resolutions set out in the AGM notice and laid before members of the Company for consideration at the meeting were passed without opposition.

Simon Grant-Rennick,

Chairman,

London, 2ndJuly 2020.

Enquiries:

Sport Capital Group plc:

Simon Grant-Rennick: +44 (0) 7973 25 31 24; sgrelk7@gmail.com

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited:

Graham Atthill-Beck: +44 (0)20 7464 4091; +44 (0) 7506 43 41 07; +971 (0) 50 856 9408; Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk