WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced that it has been named a 'Leader' in NelsonHall's 2020 NEAT evaluation for Life, Annuities and Pensions Business Process Services (BPS).

Leaders are recognized for their ability to deliver immediate benefit and ability to meet future client requirements relative to their peers. Key assessment criteria include breadth and depth of offerings, delivery capabilities, outcomes achieved for clients, and future offerings leveraging technology. NelsonHall's report cited WNS for the following:

Long-standing clientele that trusts WNS with high-profile, dynamic, open block business

Experience in serving multi-line carriers across a range of product types

Scale in servicing pensions clients, including specialty niche functions

Flexible, package-agnostic approach to technology leveraging client legacy systems, WNS-proprietary technology and third-party products

Integrated automation, analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions

Well-established, large actuarial practice with demonstrated 10-year track record

"WNS' recognition by NelsonHall validates that our domain-led, technology-enabled, innovative solutions are delivering valuable business outcomes for our insurance clients. We will continue to co-create digital-led solutions to help our clients transform their business models and improve their competitive positioning," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

John Willmott, NelsonHall CEO, said "WNS is regarded as a true partner by its life insurance clients one that delivers and supports the development of their operations. Clients rate the company highly in terms of its ability to combine quality improvement and improved compliance with administrative cost reduction and value for money. In addition, WNS' clients value the company's high level of flexibility in enhancing their operational outcomes."

WNS partners with global Life, Annuities and Pensions insurance clients, providing end-to-end solutions across the entire insurance value chain. WNS co-creates analytics-led innovative solutions to enhance the digital customer journey and enables outcome-focused transformation underpinned by Business Transformation-as-a-Service (BTaaS), RPA-as-a-service (RPaaS), Center of Excellence (CoE) delivery model and technology partnership ecosystem.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 375 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer interaction services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of March 31, 2020, WNS had 44,292 professionals across 61 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the "art of the possible" in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the US, UK, and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, all-original research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth, and insight of its analysis.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

