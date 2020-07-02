This Pot Stock Deserves a LookThe legal cannabis industry has grown tremendously over the past few years, and dozens of cannabis companies are now publicly traded. Picking the best pot stocks is no easy feat, as the industry is still at a nascent stage. Today, we are going take a look at a Tallahassee, Florida-based marijuana company that could deliver big returns to investors.The company in question is Trulieve Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:TCNNF,.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...