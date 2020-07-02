Anzeige
WKN: 853292 ISIN: FR0000121014 Ticker-Symbol: MOH 
Xetra
02.07.20
14:16 Uhr
398,60 Euro
+6,70
+1,71 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
LVMH MOET HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LVMH MOET HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
399,90400,1014:34
399,90399,9514:34
ACCESSWIRE
02.07.2020
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Drunk Elephant Announces the Launch of E-Rase Milki Micellar Water, Exclusively at SEPHORA

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2020 / Drunk Elephant and Sephora announce the launch of the new E-Rase™ Milki Micellar Water!


E-Rase™ Milki Micellar Water 1

Ceramide-rich E-Rase™ Milki Micellar Water is formulated to thoroughly and gently remove makeup, dirt, pollution and bacteria from the face and eye area without sensitization, irritation or stripping skin's acid mantle. The unique combination of moisturizing ceramides, plant oils, and vitamin E gives the formula its milkiness.

Made with ultra-mild micelles, soothing vitamin E, replenishing fatty acids and antioxidant-rich, non-fragrant plant oils (marula, baobab, mongongo, wild melon seed, ximenia seed, passionfruit and sweet almond), E-Rase™ nourishes skin while dissolving and lifting away makeup and dirt, is barrier supportive and may be used anytime you need a quick skin refreshment.

"This was ?almost cleansing wipes, until my daughter and her friends used it as a makeup remover. They loved it and demanded more, so E-Rase Micellar Wipes became E-Rase Milki Micellar Water. Use it whenever and however you need it. A post-workout refresh, a makeup mistake corrector (or remover), a long car-ride cleansing solution, a lazy late night savior-you get the idea. There are no rules. No rinsing required. E-Rase it all away with this moisturizing, soothing, barrier-supportive answer to your (and my daughter's) skin prayers." - Tiffany Masterson, Founder, Drunk Elephant

E-Rase™ Milki Micellar Water is gentle enough to be used all over, including around the eye area and lips, to remove makeup (before, after, or in place of your nighttime cleanse) and is formulated at a pH of 5.0.

E-Rase™ is available on 7/2 at Drunk Elephant.com, SEPHORA stores and SEPHORA.com and has a suggested retail price of $28.

For More Information, please contact:
Mary Skinner
mary@drunkelephant.com

About Drunk Elephant

We are committed to using only ingredients that either directly benefit the health of the skin or support the integrity of our formulations. We never take into account whether something is synthetic or natural, instead choosing ingredients based on biocompatibility. That's why we focus on healthy pH levels, formulations the skin recognizes, small molecular structure that's easily absorbed and effective active ingredients that also support and maintain the skin's acid mantle. But what we leave out of our products is just as important as what we put into them, so you will never find what we call the Suspicious 6™ (essential oils, drying alcohols, silicones, chemical sunscreens, fragrances/dyes, SLS) in our line. We believe that these six ubiquitous ingredients are at the root of almost every skin issue, and when they're removed entirely from your routine-that is, when you take a Drunk Break™-skin can reset and return to its healthiest, most balanced state.

SOURCE: Drunk Elephant



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/596060/Drunk-Elephant-Announces-the-Launch-of-E-RaseTM-Milki-Micellar-Water-Exclusively-at-SEPHORA

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
