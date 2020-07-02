Anzeige
Resgreen Group International Inc: Resgreen Group Testing LiDAR for Guiding Autonomous Mobile Robots without Tape, Tags or Reflectors

EASTPOINTE, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2020 / ResgreenGroup (OTC PINK:RGGI) Resgreen Group (RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, announced today that it is testing Intel's RealSense LiDAR camera for guiding Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). The solid-state LiDAR camera uses a proprietary MEMS mirror scanning technology that provides depth data at high resolution and high accuracy. LiDAR would enable RGGI to provide extremely reliable natural feature guided AMRs, which require no tape, tags or reflectors to operate. LiDAR would allow the vehicles to map the surrounding area by scanning the area using light pulses.

"The recent push for autonomous driving on our roadways helped LiDAR units become much more affordable, accurate and compact - making them ideal for automated vehicles that operate inside of buildings," says Parsh Patel, CEO of RGGI. "LiDAR has become a promising option due to its accuracy and rapid response rate, which is needed to ensure the safe operation of our AMRs."

LiDAR works by emitting very short pulses of light, which are reflected by objects back to the sensor. The system then measures the time this light needs to travel from the sensor to the object and back. The distance between the object and the sensor is calculated based on the time-of-flight and on the speed of light. A 3D map of the vehicle's surroundings can be generated from all the distances to objects.

In addition to testing the new LiDAR technology, RGGI is also preparing to manufacture its vehicles in the U.S.

"We think it's important that all of our AMRs and AGVs be manufactured in the U.S. to create jobs and ensure the highest quality," says Parsh Patel, CEO of RGGI."Manufacturing in the U.S. allows us to offer fast delivery of vehicles and parts to our American and Canadian customers."

About Resgreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI)

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady-state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreenint.com.

CONTACT:
Sarah Carlson
??scarlson@companystorytellers.com
248.755.7680 cell

SOURCE: Resgreen Group International Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/596058/Resgreen-Group-Testing-LiDAR-for-Guiding-Autonomous-Mobile-Robots-without-Tape-Tags-or-Reflectors

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
