Orbital Micro Systems Inc: Orbital Micro Systems Board of Directors Approves Spin Out of Data Services Entity

Edinburgh-based Weather Stream will have full control for managing and marketing weather data to customers around the world

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2020 / Orbital Micro Systems (OMS), a leader in advanced instrumentation for small satellite missions, today announced that its Board of Directors has agreed to spin out its earth observation data business. The new corporation, Weather Stream, will be responsible for managing the current data infrastructure, and for marketing analysis-ready data to enterprise, government, and institutional customers worldwide.

Weather Stream will be headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. The company will take over OMS' ownership stake in the International Centre for Earth Data (ICED), an industry-renowned platform for gathering, synthesizing, and delivering exceptionally precise weather data to government and enterprise customers. The company will continue to have proprietary access to the unique weather observation data collected by OMS' fleet of earth observation satellites. Weather Stream will also assume the team of scientists and engineers that currently work on the ICED platform. In addition, Weather Stream will take control of the Global Earth Observation Centre of Excellence facility OMS is developing in India.

William Hosack, former chief executive officer at Orbital Micro Systems, will serve in the same capacity with Weather Stream. Other Weather Stream executives include David Gallaher as chief operating officer and Richard McAllister as chief information officer. OMS founder and chief technology officer Michael Hurowitz has been elevated to chief executive officer of that organization.

"I am grateful to the OMS Board of Directors, and its incredibly talented staff for building a solid foundation that will allow Weather Stream to flourish in the years ahead," said Hosack. "Our company is eager to begin our journey to deliver weather information that is not just impactful and relevant, but can help improve the lives of hundreds of millions of people around the world. While we recognize that there is a lot of work ahead, we are confident that our combination of experience, ingenuity, and powerful technology will help Weather Stream fulfill its mission."

About Weather Stream

Headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland, Weather Stream collects, synthesizes, and aggregates high-temporal weather data collected from both government and commercial sources. Through its state-of-the-art International Centre of Earth Data (ICED) platform, Weather Stream is able to provide innovative easy to manipulate data sets for government and business customers-including those in the agriculture, insurance, aviation, and maritime sectors-that rely on precise, temporal information to build accurate forecasts. For more information, please visit www.weatherstream.com

About Orbital Micro Systems

Orbital Micro Systems (OMS) specializes in the development and delivery of technology and data for space applications. With broad expertise in applied science, weather science and earth observation, instrumentation development, data science, space operations, and program delivery, OMS is positioned to deliver innovation to many areas of the aerospace sector. For more information about OMS, please visit www.orbitalmicro.com.

Contact:

John Stafford

Parallel Communications, Inc.

jstafford@parallelpr.com

+1 515-708-1296

SOURCE: Orbital Micro Systems Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/595832/Orbital-Micro-Systems-Board-of-Directors-Approves-Spin-Out-of-Data-Services-Entity