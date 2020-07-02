Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Half-year report of the liquidity contract with the stockbroker company Gilbert Dupont 02-Jul-2020 / 13:59 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Aubagne, France, July 2, 2020 Half-year report of the liquidity contract with the stockbroker company Gilbert Dupont Under the liquidity contract concluded between SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH and the stockbroker Gilbert Dupont, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account on June 30, 2020: · Number of shares: 1,941 · Liquidity account cash balance: EUR 591,334.56 During the first half of 2020, the following were negotiated: ORDER INTAKE 23,591 EUR 4,975,493.7 972 transactions securities 5 SALES 24,875 EUR 5,196,135.5 1,037 securities 9 transactions It should be noted that in the second half of 2019, which ended December 31, 2019, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account: · Number of shares: 3,225 · Liquidity account cash balance: EUR 370,692.66 It should also be noted that upon implementing the liquidity contract, the following assets were made available: · Number of shares: 654 · Liquidity account cash balance: EUR 394,895.12 A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a total solutions provider, the company helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications safely, rapidly and economically. Headquartered in Aubagne, France, Sartorius Stedim Biotech is quoted on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2019, the company employed approx. 6,200 people, and earned sales revenue of EUR 1,440.6 million. Contact Ben Orzelek Head of Investor Relations +49 (0)551.308.1668 Ben.orzelek@sartorius.com Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. Z.I. Les Paluds Avenue de Jouques, CS 91051 13781 Aubagne Cedex, France Phone: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.00 Fax: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.19 www.sartorius-stedim.com Regulatory filing PDF file File: Half-year report of the liquidity contract with the stockbroker company Gilbert Dupont [1] Language: English Company: Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA Avenue de Jouques 13781 Aubagne France Phone: +33 44 284 5600 E-mail: info@sartorius-stedim.com Internet: www.sartorius-stedim.com ISIN: FR0013154002 Euronext Ticker: DIM AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract EQS News ID: 1084849 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1084849 02-Jul-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=21150fc8c7080a10a9b2093f216307d1&application_id=1084849&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

