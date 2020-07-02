Fariba Rahimi team: Fariba Rahimi, Norwegian Model and Investor Becomes Member of Forbes Business Council

Forbes Business Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Successful Business Owners and Leaders

CALIFORNIA CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2020 / Fariba Rahimi model and investor, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide. She is an International Business Consultant with broad interests in global affairs and fast-moving industries. She is an investor in people and an avid follower of The World Economic Forum where many of her associates participate.

Fariba Rahimi was vetted and hand selected to join Forbes Councils by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience as an entrepreneur and proven industry leadership. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

Fariba Rahimi will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes and Inc. Magazine and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts. Finally, Rahimi will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, said, "We are honored to welcome Fariba Rahimi to our communities. Our philosophy is that by curating the very best entrepreneurial minds around and providing them with a space to build meaningful relationships and access more opportunity, our members can further their success and the success of the entire entrepreneurial ecosystem, making an even greater impact on the business world."

"I am excited about the great opportunity that has come up in my life; they motivate me to continue working and progressing even more and more. I am deeply grateful to the team of Forbes Councils for considering me to be an official member of their organization," said Rahimi.

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

You can contact Rahimi's team at

Number: 004747711552

info@faribarahimi.com or visit http://www.faribarahimi.com

SOURCE: Fariba Rahimi team

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/596075/Fariba-Rahimi-Norwegian-Model-and-Investor-Becomes-Member-of-Forbes-Business-Council