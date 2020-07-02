Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2020) - iMining Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Inc. (TSXV: IMIN) (the "Company" or "iMining") is pleased to announce the appointment of Monica Jimenez Quintanar as the Company's new Head of Corporate Finance & Technology.

Ms. Jimenez, of Mexico City, Mexico, is a lawyer with a strong financial background and over 10 years of experience in the financial and tech sector. Ms. Jimenez has experience as an Operations Manager for a London based Hedge Fund promoting AI and Arbitrage Crypto Funds for the LATAM region. Most recently, Ms. Jimenez is an advisor to an American Crypto Trading Company in Mexico City and is responsible for directing and implementing the business strategy to become established in LATAM creating software solutions for different Digital Assets and Crypto Exchanges. She is driven by her work ethic, which she has stated simply as: "Peel the apple core of what drives the business, and focus on the execution in order to align team, results and regulation with that core."

Ms. Jimenez has a strong network in Europe, Mexico and LATAM with wide experience over complex compliance and administrative processes in a strict framework of confidentiality and ethics. Ms. Jimenez will be responsible for the development of Blockchain opportunities for the Company, with emphasis on increasing cryptocurrency availability to the general public, custodial and related governance services and fee driven applications in the LATAM regions.

"We are very pleased to have Monica join our team and head up the future direction of the Company," stated Robert Eadie, President and CEO. "Her wealth of experience, both legal and financial, working with large organizations worldwide and specifically in the crypto space will be the engine to drive opportunities to our Company in Latin America and worldwide."

