3 Ex-U.S. and Canada Cannabis Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The North American cannabis industry has captured all of the headlines, but more than 50 countries around the world have already legalized either medical or adult-use cannabis. In Europe alone, more than 30 countries have some form of legalized cannabis use, from coffee shops in the Netherlands to Germany's massive medical cannabis market.

These international markets could represent a more attractive opportunity for investors. With fewer incumbents, smaller companies may be able to establish a foothold and become tomorrow's market leaders. The smaller starting point for growth also translates into a higher compound annual growth rate than mature cannabis markets.

Let's take a look at three cannabis companies outside of North America to consider for your portfolio as a way to diversify or position for growth.

Isracann Targets European Markets



Israel's move to legalize cannabis exports and decriminalize domestic cannabis has created an enormous opportunity for Israel-based cannabis firms. The country's prime minister, defense minister and police minister backed the easing of enforcement of existing laws-ostensibly referring to recreational cannabis use in the country.

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (CSE: IPOT) (OTC Pink: ISCNF) plans to capitalize on both of these opportunities. As a low-cost Israeli cannabis pure-play, the company is uniquely positioned to serve an undersupplied domestic market and new international markets with its fully-funded 230,000 sq. ft. production facility that's currently wrapping up development.

Unlike Canada and most of North America, Israel has ideal humidity and temperature with approximately 300 days of high-UV sun per day. These conditions are ideal for producing cannabis at one-third of the cost of growing in colder climates, while multiple growing cycles enable higher production per square foot-creating better revenue and margins.

Yield Growth's Expanding CBD Brand





Cannabidiol (CBD) has become one of the most popular health and wellness products in the world. With hemp's approval in many jurisdictions, hemp-based CBD has become more widely available. Researchers are also working to better understand the benefits of CBD for everything from skincare to managing mental health disorders.

The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) ("Yield Growth") has launched more than 200 edible, topical and wellness products across Europe, North America and South America. In particular, the company has distribution agreements in Canada, Germany, Colombia, Brazil, Costa Rica, Panama, Argentina, El Salvador, Ecuador, Peru, Greece, Cyprus and other countries.

In addition to its wellness and CBD products, the company recently entered the nascent psychedelics industry with patented extraction methods and formulations. For example, one patent is for the use of compounds in psychedelic mushrooms to treat obesity and diabetes and to aid in weight loss-large end markets by any measure.

Flowr & Tilray Target Portugal





Tilray Inc. may not be the most obvious candidate for an international cannabis opportunity, but with its existing growing operation in Portugal, it's one of the few companies with a commercial presence in Europe. In fact, the company already harvested cannabis at its 2.5 million sq. ft. facility in March of last year.

In addition, Flowr Corp. acquired Holigen, which controls a Portuguese cannabis farm. The farm has a footprint of up to seven million square feet with the potential to produce upwards of 500,000 kilograms per year. Portugal's proximity to key European markets suggests that the company could become a key supplier to the region.

Looking Ahead

There are many investment opportunities outside of North American for cannabis investors looking to diversify their portfolio or seek out greater growth opportunities. From Israel's unique market to Portuguese cannabis farms, investors may want to take a second look at these opportunities over the coming months.

