Quantzig, premier analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of its latest success story that illustrates how data analytics solutions helped an oil and gas company to improve their asset investment returns by 89 percent.

Energy sector companies operate within very complex global and national frameworks. As the world continues to be dependent on organic sources of energy, there are many challenges the global oil and gas industry faces, such as lack of visibility into their complex operational and supply chain processes, equipment life cycle management, logistics complexity, meeting stringent environmental regulations, and highly volatile prices. Such problems can be solved using actionable, data-driven insights, which would enable the energy sector to be more profitable and efficient.

"Data analytics in energy sector assists in streamlining major operations, such as exploration, drilling, filtration, and delivery", says a data analytics expert from Quantzig.

Data Engagement: Outcomes, insights, and solutions offered:

The client is a transnational organization with American origins and is one of the largest oil and gas companies in the world. This oil and gas company collaborated with Quantzig for leveraging its expertise in data analytics in energy sector. This client majorly deals with complex machineries and assets which are the core to their business. They were not able to unlock the complete potential of their assets, which kept them from attaining the ultimate production potential. Some of the solutions offered and results obtained as a part of this engagement are listed below:

Improved decision-making process

Improve accuracy of exploration and drilling activities

Ensure optimum use of assets

Improve Asset Investment returns by 89 percent

Ensure complete production potential

