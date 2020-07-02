Avaya Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Elevating Contact Center Workforce Engagement Management with its OneCloud Portfolio

Avaya's solutions combine resources, insights, and knowledge from across the organization to deliver outstanding customer and employee experiences

SANTA CLARA, California, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American workforce engagement management (WEM) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, with the 2020 North American Growth Innovation Leadership Frost Radar Award. The Avaya OneCloud contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) portfolio provides customer and workforce engagement solutions supplemented by capabilities such as artificial intelligence (AI)-infused bots, predictive routing, real-time sentiment analysis, and agent guidance. These capabilities connect all touch points across the customer journey including voice, video, chat, messaging, social, and screen.

"Avaya's capabilities can intelligently transition customer needs from self-service AI to human interaction and deliver a personalized journey across the entire organization, from front- to back-office, for superior CX," said Nancy Jamison, industry director. "Its developer tools and APIs allow in-house and partner developer communities to innovate and integrate applications. Some of its notable AI- and mobility-based products include Avaya Conversational Intelligence, Avaya Mobile Experience, Avaya Mobile Identity, and Avaya AI Routing."

Avaya's flexible CCaaS options, supporting public, private, and hybrid deployment, enable customers to leverage the cloud model best suited to their business needs. The Avaya OneCloud CCaaS portfolio provides customer and workforce engagement solutions supplemented by capabilities such as AI-infused bots, predictive routing, and real-time sentiment analysis and agent guidance. Also, its OneCloud UCaaS solutions can function in all environments, as can Avaya Cloud Office. Frost & Sullivan recognizes Avaya as one of the few providers with a full line of devices and endpoints. It complements its continued R&D investment with technology partnerships, including majors such as Verint, Afiniti, Nuance, Google, Avaya's A.I.Connect and DevConnect programs, to round out its full-stack of WEM and WEM-supporting products.

"In an evolving economy where experience is a differentiator for brands, we are honored to be recognized for our commitment to enhancing customer and employee experiences for our clients," said Anthony Bartolo, Avaya executive vice president and chief product officer. "Avaya continues it's ongoing investment in customer-led innovation and expanding our ecosystem of technology partners that work with us to deliver a robust portfolio of customer engagement, workforce engagement management and workforce optimization solutions. This award helps highlight that in a sea of contact center providers, Avaya is far differentiated by our breadth of WEM solutions and experience, over anyone else in the field."

Avaya customers including Conduit Global, Florius and Canon Financial Services, among others, are driving improved engagement and business outcomes with WEM innovation. Strategically, Avaya combines solutions to bolster its core capabilities as part of the WEM portfolio. For example, for recruitment and onboarding, the Avaya Conversational Intelligence solution sends real-time sentiment and intent with context to the desktop to help new hires make informed decisions.

"Avaya's WEM cloud delivery and subscription models are well-suited to both mid-market and large enterprises. Overall, it is set to lead the industry with a converged UC and contact center platform that can redefine WFO for unique CX and EX, even beyond contact centers," noted Jamison. "Strong partnerships and substantial investments in R&D have positioned Avaya for notable growth in 2020."

The Growth Innovation Leadership (GIL) best practice is bestowed upon companies that are market leaders that are at the forefront of innovation. These companies consolidate or grow their leadership position by continuously innovating and creating new products and solutions that serve the evolving needs of the customer base. These companies are also best positioned to expand the market by strategically broadening their product portfolio.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

To get an in-depth look from Avaya at how to simplify, modernize, and automate customer journeys to build customer loyalty, click here.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Kristen Moore

P: 210.247.3823

E: kristen.moore@frost.com

About Avaya

Businesses are built on the experiences they provide, and everyday millions of those experiences are built by Avaya (NYSE: AVYA). For over one hundred years, we've enabled organizations around the globe to win - by creating intelligent communications experiences for customers and employees. Avaya builds open, converged and innovative solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration - in the cloud, on-premise or a hybrid of both. To grow your business, we're committed to innovation, partnership, and a relentless focus on what's next. We're the technology company you trust to help you deliver Experiences that Matter. Visit us at http://www.avaya.com.

Contact:

Alex Alias

P: 669.242.8034

E: alalias@avaya.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking" statements for purposes of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These statements may be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "our vision," "plan," "potential," "preliminary," "predict," "should," "will," or "would" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. The factors are discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") available at www.sec.gov, and may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company cautions you that the list of important factors included in the Company's SEC filings may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. In addition, in light of these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release may not in fact occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.