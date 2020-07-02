Forbes Names Trianz Among 'America's Best Management Consulting Firms' for Third Straight Year

SANTA CLARA, California and SYDNEY, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianz, a global digital transformation consulting and technology services firm, has been included among 'America's Best Management Consulting Firms' by Forbes for the third consecutive year.

Forbes collaborated with the business intelligence and analytics firm, Statista, to assess a field of various companies' performances to arrive at its 4th annual list of honorees. The 2020 list was decided based on a two-phase study comprising an expert survey (partners and executives from management consultancies) and a client survey of senior executives with backgrounds in management consulting.

Trianz was recognized for its consistent and best-in-class advisory excellence.

With a business theme, 'Digital Evolution Simplified', Trianz helps business and technology leaders drive transformation through simple, yet effective techniques. The company boasts a focused portfolio of industry-leading Analytics, Digital, Cloud, Infrastructure, and Cyber Security technologies. The firm's unique delivery model, collaborative consulting approach, in addition to its ability to deploy impactful, game-changing technologies, together provide superior value to clients.

"It is a tremendous honor to be recognized as a top management consulting firm by Forbes for the third straight year. This recognition speaks to our outcome-focused execution approach that provides demonstrable long-term value and superior digital transformation results," said Ganeshan Venkateshwaran, President at Trianz. "This award is especially appreciated now given the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. I am very proud of Trianz's strategy and business model, as well as the proactive measures we have taken during the crisis. I wish to thank our clients and partners for their support and encouragement at this time."

"Being included among America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes for the third consecutive year is a gratifying reflection of our commitment to client success and our teammates' passion, hard work, and all-around dedication," said Prashant Bhavaraju, Vice President of Marketing at Trianz. "What has stood out amidst the ongoing pandemic is the proactive effort to ensure employee wellness, remote working capabilities, and overall business continuity enabling delivery of all client commitments. Being data-driven ourselves, we surveyed over 300 IT leaders globally and released an exclusive 'COVID Proof IT Operations Report' that provides insights on enabling an elastic, resilient, and secure digital work environment."

About Trianz

Trianz simplifies digital evolutions of companies from strategy through execution. Leveraging its global digital transformation database of over 1.5 million data points, Trianz provides digital maturity and benchmarking services, transformation strategy development and execution blueprint services. With a unique, multi-disciplinary, and collaborative model, Trianz helps clients transition to new business models, digitalized processes and deliver great experiences utilizing Analytics, Digital, Cloud, Infrastructure and Cyber Security technologies. For more information, visit www.trianz.com.