BioLargo, Inc.: BioLargo Engineering Completes Prototype for PFAS Treatment System and Prepares for First Pilot Projects

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2020 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), developer of sustainable technologies and a full-service environmental engineering company, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary BioLargo Engineering, Science & Technologies (BLEST) has completed manufacturing on its first prototype unit of its patented BioLargo AECTM ("Aqueous Electrostatic Concentrator"). This prototype is being tested and will be installed on-site for its first field pilot in the coming months, where the technology will be vetted in tough field conditions for its ability to effectively and affordably eliminate per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances ("PFAS") contaminants from water. The technology has already been proven in lab-scale studies to eliminate +99% of PFAS from water in continuous flow while consuming as low as $0.30 in electrical costs per 1,000 gallons treated, representing a significant potential cost savings compared to incumbent PFAS solutions like reverse osmosis and carbon sequestration technologies.

Described as "forever chemicals" by Washington DC based environmental watchdog the Environmental Working Group, PFAS contamination is estimated to affect up to 110 million people in the United States. Numerous experts have linked PFAS to detrimental effects on human health and the environment due to their tendency to accumulate and persist in the environment and human body. On January 7, 2020, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler announced that "aggressively addressing per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) is an active and ongoing priority for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency." PFAS are found in common household and industrial products, and municipalities are struggling to find a feasible and affordable solution to remove these contaminants from their drinking water.

The BioLargo AEC is intended for two primary markets in the U.S. and abroad: 1) treatment of municipal drinking water to remove PFAS contamination, and 2) treatment and remediation of groundwater contaminated by PFAS. Recent estimates suggest that the total addressable market for PFAS water treatment within the U.S. will grow to $3.1B annually by 2030.

Once the first field pilot projects for the AEC have been successfully completed, the company intends to commence the first commercial trials for the AEC.

Speaking on the future of the BioLargo AEC, BioLargo Engineering President Randall Moore commented, "As with any new technology, the first field pilots are a critical step for the AEC. We are confident our prototype will quickly gain recognition for its unmatched cost-efficiency for removal of PFAS, a technical challenge that has not yet been solved in a broadly feasible and affordable way. The AEC was designed from the ground-up to be a low-OPEX system that consumes very little electricity, and its components are easily sourced, durable, and affordable for most prospective installations."

BioLargo, Inc. President & CEO Dennis P. Calvert commented, "Experts predict removing PFAS from groundwater and contaminated soil will takes decades to complete. Current PFAS technologies are expensive, inefficient, and cumbersome. Our engineering team are experts in this area, and this innovative AEC technology would not be possible without their extensive industry experience. We have key relationships in the water industry that can help prove out our AEC performance metrics and leverage the global opportunity through partnerships."

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. is an innovator of technology-based products and environmental engineering solutions provider driven by a mission to "make life better". We feature unique disruptive solutions to deliver clean air, clean water and a clean, safe environment (www.biolargo.com). Our engineering division features experienced professional engineers dedicated to integrity, reliability, and environmental stewardship (www.biolargoengineering.com). Our industrial odor control division, ONM Environmental, Inc. (www.onmenvironmental.com) features CupriDyne Clean Industrial Odor Eliminator (www.cupridyne.com), which eliminates the odor-causing compounds and VOCs rather than masking them, and is now winning over leading companies in the solid waste handling and wastewater industries and other industries that contend with malodors and VOCs. Our subsidiary BioLargo Water (www.biolargowater.ca) develops the Advanced Oxidation System "AOS," a disruptive industrial water treatment technology designed to eliminate waterborne pathogens and recalcitrant contaminants with better energy-efficiency and lower operational costs than incumbent technologies. We are a minority stockholder of and technology licensor to our subsidiary Clyra Medical which features its breakthrough product Clyraguard ( www.clyramedical.com/clyraguard) an FDA Registered, hospital grade disinfectant for PPE including facemasks, proven 99.999% effective and safe for skin, as well as its other products offering gentle solutions for chronic infected wounds to promote infection control and regenerative tissue therapy.

