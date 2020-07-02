Greenpro Capital Corp: Greenpro Sells Millennium Sapphire Stake

HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2020 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) (the "Company") today disclosed that it has sold its 4% interest in the Millennium Sapphire to Millennium Fine Art, Inc., "MFAI" for US$5 million paid via one (1) million shares of MFAI.

CK Lee, CEO of GRNQ said: "we are excited by the potential of MFAI and its planned listing on either NASDAQ or NYSE. MFAI's business model will disrupt the art industry and create a new asset class in fine art."

The Company is spinning off one million shares of its subsidiary, Millennium Fine Art, Inc., to its shareholders of record on July 1, 2020.

About Greenpro Capital Corp.

Headquartered in Hong Kong with strategic offices across Asia, Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) is a business incubator and multinational conglomerate with a diversified business portfolio comprising finance, technology, banking, CryptoSx for STOs, health and wellness and fine art. With 30 years of experience in various industries, Greenpro has been assisting and supporting businesses and High-Net-Worth-Individuals to capitalize and securitize their value on a global scale through the provision of cross-border business solutions, spinoffs on major stock exchanges and accounting outsourcing services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia. The comprehensive range of cross-border business services include, but are not limited to, trust and wealth management, listing advisory services, transaction services, cross-border business solutions, record management services, accounting outsourcing services and tax advisory services. We also operate venture capital businesses, including business development for start-ups and high growth companies, covering finance, technology, FinTech, and health and wellness. For further information regarding the Company, please visit http://www.greenprocapital.com.

About the Millennium Fine Art Business

GRNQ is spinning off one million shares of Millennium Fine Art, Inc. ("MFAI"), as a dividend to GRNQ's shareholders of record on July 1, 2020. MFAI is GRNQ's wholly owned subsidiary incorporated in Wyoming and intends to conduct an IPO and list on either the NASDAQ or NYSE. MFAI intends to take the Millennium Sapphire and other art masterpieces on a world tour of museums once they are open to the public, as well as to develop an augmented reality platform including sales and live art auctions via one of the premier auction houses.

GRNQ has 59.16 million shares outstanding and 4.88 million shares in the float.

