Valuation of Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market to Reach ~USD 22.8 Billion by 2027: TMR

- The blocks segment and the residential segment are anticipated to be major contributors of growth under the product-type and end-user category, respectively

- Europe is a major producer and consumer of autoclaved aerated concrete market; it is set to hold a sizeable share of the market over the forecast period

ALBANY, New York, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for autoclaved aerated concrete is growing in the market and the growth is attributed to a number of trends and drivers which are positively contributing to it. Also known as autoclaved cellular concrete or autoclaved lightweight concrete, it is witnessing notable increase in adoption in the building and construction industry.

As per Transparency Market Research, "From 2019 to 2027, ~7% CAGR will be recorded in the global autoclaved aerated concrete market. It will pull up the market worth from ~USD 11.9 billion in 2018 to ~USD 22.8 billion by the end of the forecast period. Multiple factors of will fuel growth in the market over this period."

Key Findings of Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market Study:

The blocks segment under the product type category is set to drive the market forward in a major way

The panel segment is set to record a notable growth rate over the forecast period

Residential segment under the end-user category will dominate growth owing to increasing demand for housing

Europe is set to be a lucrative region in the global autoclaved aerated concrete market

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market:

A number of positive trends and drivers are contributing to growth in the global autoclaved aerated concrete market. Over the forecast period, these will help the market stay on a steep and upward growth trajectory. Transparency Market Research has identified these and has detailed them out in its market report. A synopsis into the growth factors is delineated below:

Rapid urbanization is a significant factor of growth in the market over the forecast period

Growing population is driving up demand for autoclaved aerated concrete market by increasing demand for affordable housing

By 2050, global population would have touched the mark of 9.7 billion as per recent studies

Construction volumes are on an upward growth curve, driving up demand for autoclaved aerated concrete

Growth in number of infrastructural development projects is also driving the market on an upward growth trajectory

Regional Analysis of Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market:

Europe to be a major producer and consumer of autoclaved aerated concrete over the forecast period

to be a major producer and consumer of autoclaved aerated concrete over the forecast period Presence of local autoclaved aerated concrete manufacturers in the region is a major growth propeller

Countries such as Poland , the United Kingdom , and Germany to be notable markets

Competitive Landscape of Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market:

Global autoclaved aerated market has no dearth of active players. Well-known ones in the market that are also profile in-depth by Transparency Market Research include Xella Group, H+H International, SOLBET, ACICO, AERCON AAC, UltraTech Cement Ltd., Biltech Building Elements Limited, AKG Gazbeton, Bulidmate, Eastland Building Materials Co., Ltd., Brickwell, and UAL Industries Ltd.

Currently, top players are highly focused on improving production capacity. It is a natural outcome of increasing demand in the market. A recent and pertinent example here would be the second production line in Somersby, Australia, built by CSR Hebel. Other strategies include product development and entering into strategic alliances.

The Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market has been segmented as presented below:

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market: Product

Block



Wall Panel



Floor Panel



Roof Panel



Cladding Panel



Others

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market: End-use

Residential



Commercial



Others

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market: Regional Analysis

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





France





Germany





Italy





Spain





Russia & CIS

& CIS



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa



GCC





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

&

Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America

