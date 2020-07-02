Carnival PLC - AIDA Cruises extends operations pause until August 2020

AIDA Cruises extends pause of its operation until end of August 2020

ROSTOCK, Germany, July 2, 2020 -- Given the gradual easing in intra-European travel, AIDA Cruises believes it will resume its cruise operation later this summer. However, the conditions for safe travel do not yet exist in many destinations worldwide.

Since it is of great importance to AIDA Cruises to ensure all guests have confidence in planning their vacations, the company today announced it has extended its pause of operations until August 31, 2020. This does not apply to individual departures from AIDAprima, AIDAperla and AIDAdiva.

AIDA Cruises is in close and constant contact with all of the relevant authorities discussing the brand's interest in restarting cruise vacations, when the time is right, under adapted conditions and in full compliance with all sanitization and hygiene standards and protocols for physical distancing.

All guests whose trip cannot take place as originally scheduled will be informed immediately. Bookings are processed chronologically according to the departure date. The company publishes all updated information on the current pause of operation at www.aida.de/reisehinweis.

AIDA very much wants guests to enjoy their long-awaited AIDA holidays at a later date. To this end, AIDA will reimburse all guests whose cruises will not take place in August 2020 for the payments previously made to AIDA in the form of a travel credit. AIDA appreciates guests for their confidence by offering them a bonus of 10% on top of the payment already made.

In order to support travel agencies in these challenging times, AIDA will pay out a liquidity advance. This is 10% of the credit value and will be transferred to the sales partner as soon as AIDA has issued the travel credit for the joint customer.

Guests can find detailed information on the travel credit on www.aida.de and sales partners on the AIDA Expinet website.

CONTACT: Communication: Hansjörg Kunze, Vice President Communication & Sustainability, Tel.: +49 (0) 381 / 444-80 20, Fax: + 49 (0) 381 / 444-80 25, presse@aida.de