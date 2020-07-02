Vantagepoint AI LLC: Vantagepoint AI Named Top 3 Small Business Workplace In Tampa Bay

Vantagepoint AI, LLC continues to create a winning workplace culture.

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2020 / Vantagepoint AI, the first company in the world to give independent traders the power of artificial intelligence for trading the financial markets from their home computers, has been recognized again as a "Top Workplace" by the Tampa Bay Times and as one of the "Top 3 Best Small Business Workplaces" as well.

Vantagepoint AI, established over 40 years ago in Tampa Bay, now has traders in over 120 countries and more than 70 team members at its headquarters in Wesley Chapel.

"This is the third year we've been eligible and each time we have been awarded this honor for our workplace culture," notes Vantagepoint President, Lane Mendelsohn, "we care deeply about our team and the culture we create."

Vantagepoint lives by a set of core values: teamwork, innovation, passion, communication, respect, integrity, positivity, and purpose. The company also takes excellent care of its team with full medical, dental, and vision coverage. And, of course, there is an element of fun - last year team members enjoyed weekend beach getaways, food truck pop-ins, Friday breakfasts, and an all-expense-paid cruise for meeting the company's sales goal. Until the pandemic ends, the team enjoys staying connected and continuing the culture in a new way.

Another important part of the Vantagepoint team's culture is its commitment to giving back. This past year Vantagepoint continued its regular donations of a portion of its revenue to Shriners Hospitals for Children and the Children's Cancer Center along with supporting many small, local charities too.

"I'm so proud of the business my father created and that we continue to grow our team with such amazing people," says Lane Mendelsohn, "we plan on continuing to be part of what makes Tampa Bay a great place to live and work!"

About Vantagepoint AI, LLC. Vantagepoint AI, creator of VantagePoint Software, is a leader in trading software research and software development forecasting Stocks, Options, Futures, Forex, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 87.4%. Vantagepoint's patented Neural Network processes predict changes in market trend direction up to three days in advance, enabling traders to get in and out of trades at optimal times with confidence. Vantagepoint actively gives back to the Tampa Bay community donating more than $680,000 to date to local charities.

Media Contact:

Lisa Moretti

Email: lisam@vantagepointsoftware.com

SOURCE: Vantagepoint AI LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/596087/Vantagepoint-AI-Named-Top-3-Small-Business-Workplace-In-Tampa-Bay