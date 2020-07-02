Growing Prevalence of CVD to Propel Massive Growth in Vascular Stents Market From 2019 to 2027: TMR

Advancement in cardiovascular medicine has led to stenting being a common and effective treatment

Poor lifestyle choices and increase in number of geriatric people is leading to increase in incidence of CVD, driving demand for stents

Asia Pacific will be a lucrative market for players over the forecast period

ALBANY, New York, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vascular stents market is set to chart a moderate growth curve over the coming few years, owing to the impact created by interplay of a number of positive trends and growth drivers.

As per Transparency Market Research, "Global Vascular Stents market will record a Compound Annual Growth Rate of about 5% from 2019 to 2027. One of the most notable factors leading to a higher demand is increase in incidence of cardiovascular diseases - takes about 17.9 million lives each year."

Key Findings of Global Vascular Stents Market Study:

The hospital segment is anticipated to dominate growth in the end-user category over the stated period

Self-expanding stents segment to contribute heavily to growth in global vascular stents market

The segment of coronary artery stents held a sizeable market share in 2018 and the trend will follow into the forecast period

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Vascular Stents Market:

The global vascular stents market is set to grow owing to multiple growth factors. Some of the prominent ones, set to keep the market buoyant over the forecast period, are:

Research and development (R&D) in the field is extensive and is set to drive the market on to a higher growth curve

Technological advancements are making stents more efficient and easy to use, driving up their demand considerably

Cardiovascular diseases are witnessing an increase in number of cases, driving up demand in the market

Massive increase in geriatric population in the world is a notable growth propeller since the demographic is susceptible to heart-related diseases

Poor lifestyle habits such as sedentary schedules, and unbalanced diets are driving the incidence of CVD further up

A significant trend here is increasing popularity of biodegradable stents; these hold potential to replace metal-based stents in the coming years

Regional Analysis of Global Vascular Stents Market:

Asia Pacific region to grow at a significant pace over the period

region to grow at a significant pace over the period North America to dominate the market landscape in terms of revenue

to dominate the market landscape in terms of revenue Growing cases of CVD is a major factor driving growth in these regions

Competitive Landscape of Global Vascular Stent Market:

Top players operating in the vendor landscape of global vascular stents market are Abbott Vascular (Abbott Laboratories), Cordis Corporation (A Cardinal Health Company), Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, BIOTRONIK AG, Lifetech Scientific, C. R. Bard, Inc. (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Biosensors International Group, Ltd., Cook Medical, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. Comprehensively profiled in the market report prepared by Transparency Market Research, these players are contributing notably to growth in the market with their many and varied growth strategies.

It is pertinent to point out here that strategies that fall across the spectrum of organic and inorganic are deployed by prominent players in order to beat competition. Some of these strategies include a keen focus on innovation and therefore on technological advancement, entering key alliances. The report also covers way-forward for a number of these players, including financial overview, recent developments and company overview.

Global Vascular Stents Market: Segmentation

Vascular Stents Market, by Type

Coronary Artery Stents



Bare Metal Stents





Bioresorbable Stents





Covered Stents





Drug Eluting Stents



Peripheral Vascular Stents



Fem-pop Artery Stents





Iliac Artery Stents





Infrapop Artery Stents

Vascular Stents Market, by Delivery Method

Balloon Expandable Stents



Self-expanding Stents

Vascular Stents Market, by Material

Cobalt-Chromium Stent



Platinum-Chromium Stent



Nitinol Stent



Stainless Steel Stent



Bioresorbable Polymer Stent

Vascular Stents Market, by End User

Hospitals



Cardiac Centers



Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Vascular Stents Market, by Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of the Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia & New Zealand

&



Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

&

GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

