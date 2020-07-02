Orange Belgium: The Jupiler Pro League will be available to all Orange customers, convergent and mobile, for 5 years

Press Release

Brussels, 2 July 2020

The Jupiler Pro League will be available to all Orange customers, convergent and mobile, for 5 years

Orange Belgium and Eleven Sports have signed an agreement on the distribution of the 3 new Eleven Sports channels dedicated to the Pro League matches and competitions, including the Jupiler Pro League. Orange Belgium is the first player signing a distribution agreement allowing to make the Jupiler Pro League available for its customers for the 5 coming years.

Orange Love Trio customers will be able to subscribe to a premium foot bundle including the Jupiler Pro League. The 3 existing Eleven Sports channels covering the international competitions already remain included in Orange's standard digital TV package without any additional fee.

Orange Love Duo and mobile customers will be able to subscribe to Eleven Sports monthly OTT passes to watch Belgian football online.

The 3 extra channels distributing the Pro League matches and competitions will be available as from the start of the '20-'21 football season in August 2020.

The first telco operator offering the Jupiler Pro League at a democratized price

Historically, foot has been mostly distributed via expensive premium bundles which locked in customers. As a Bold Challenger on the telco market, Orange Belgium broke the existing duopoly on the convergent and TV market, by attracting more than 280.000 customers to its Love offers, that is to say about all the market growth.

Leveraging on this success, Orange Belgium takes its ambitions to the next level and will democratize access to the Pro League matches on television (and other screens):

On 3 new Eleven Sports channels tried-and-true sports fans can enjoy several live football matches from the Jupiler Pro League and other Pro League competitions. Up till now, Orange Love Trio customers already enjoyed watching their famous Belgian players in various international competitions such as La Liga, Serie A or Bundesliga 1 via the existing Eleven channels, already available in HD for free. Now they can see them playing live in the top Belgian competition if they take the Premium Sports Option. It will contain all content of the new channels, incl all matches of D1A and D1B, the Supercup, the Women Super League and esports.



Love Duo and mobile only customers can subscribe to monthly passes, directly via Eleven Sports to watch Belgian football on their mobile screens.

As a bold challenger, Orange Belgium will make this content available at a reasonable price, without customers having to pay for additional content in large content bundles.

The detailed offers will be communicated soon.

Christophe Dujardin, Chief Consumer Officer at Orange Belgium, explains: "We are very excited to bring the Belgian soccer to our customers' screens. They already enjoy the 3 Eleven Sports Channels for free. Adding local foot competitions in a new premium sports option is the logical evolution to deliver an even better value to our customers. It completes Orange TV offer which already contained a whole series of thematic channels, and makes Orange's Love Trio offer the best solution also for Belgian passionate soccer fans, who used to be stuck with their current operator. At Orange, you only pay for what you need. So our customers will not have to take an expensive sports bundle to enjoy the Jupiler Pro League."

"Since the launch of their TV product, Eleven Sports and Orange Belgium have built a strong partnership together. It is another journey that has started with the Pro League competitions", says Guillaume Collard, Managing Director, ELEVEN SPORTS Belgium & Luxemburg. "And of course we are enthusiastic with that, since it remains our ambition to bring our exclusive sports to as many fans as possible in the market."

Customers interested in this new premium sports offer can leave their contact details here

where after Orange Belgium will contact them as soon as the option becomes available.

