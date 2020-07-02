We expect 2020 to be a major turning point for Telix Pharmaceuticals. The regulatory submissions for illumet will determine whether the company will start commercial operations in 2021. The clinical groundwork for TLX-250-CDx is being laid in the ongoing pivotal Phase III ZIRCON study, which recently restarted in Europe and is expected to be fully enrolled by the end of 2020. Finally, the company has guided towards starting new clinical studies for TLX591 and TLX250 in late 2020, contingent on FDA feedback and financing. This report provides our clinical and commercial outlook.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...