InterestSpring LLC: Ringba Pay Per Call Tracking Platform is Named the Number One Inbound Call Tracking Software by G2

Ringba Outperforms Competitors with High Scores in Multiple Categories Including Ease of Use, Ease of Setup and Quality of Support

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2020 / The founders of Ringba, an innovative pay per call tracking software program, are pleased to announce that they were recently named as the highest rated inbound call tracking software by the G2 review platform.

To learn more about Ringba and their industry leading pay per call tracking platform, please visit https://www.ringba.com.

As a company spokesperson noted, G2, the world's largest tech marketplace that features helpful reviews on a variety of technology products, recently posted their list of the Top 20 Inbound Call Tracking Software products. The team at G2 used real-user satisfaction ratings from review data to rate each product, and help people determine which pay per call tracking software is best for their needs.

Overall, Ringba received a G2 Satisfaction Score of 87 out of 100; more specifically, the company received an Ease of Use rating of 89 percent, an Ease of Doing Business With rating of 94 percent and a Quality of Support rating of 93 percent.

Other accolades that Ringba has received from G2 include being named a "Momentum Leader." As the spokesperson noted, products in the Leader tier in the Momentum Grid rank in the top 25 percent of their category's products by their users. They have also been listed as a "High Performer" by G2, which is for products in the High Performer quadrant in the Grid(R) Report that have high Customer Satisfaction scores and low Market Presence scores compared to the rest of the category.

In addition, GS has placed Ringba in the "Ease of Doing Business With" tier. This ranking in the Relationship Index earned Ringba the highest rating in this category.

The fact that Ringba was listed as the number one and highest-rated inbound call tracking software on the G2 platform will not surprise the many satisfied customers who use the software. Since the day Ringba was first launched, it has earned a well-deserved reputation for its reliability, flexibility and ease of use.

"Ringba was designed to push the limits of innovation. Our team is inventing the future of voice and changing how businesses connect with consumers," the spokesperson noted, adding that Ringba was built using state of the art technology that is hosted on reliable, redundant and secure cloud-based infrastructure.

"We are proud to be 'partner centric,' which means no contracts, feature gatekeeping or price gouging. Our clients use what they need, and we grow as they do."

Customer reviews of Ringba are also overwhelmingly positive, the spokesperson noted. For example, a recently posted review on the G2 website refers to Ringba as the "best call tracking platform for media buyers" and noted its ease of use. Another reviewer gave an "A-plus-plus" to Ringba for their software and customer support, and a third review said the platform is very easy to use, even for people who are not technically savvy.

"If you are not using Ringba, you are missing out," one of the reviews noted.

About Ringba:

Ringba is the ultimate call tracking and analytics platform for marketers, media buyers, call centers and pay per call marketers. Get more ROI than any other platform with their real-time call routing, ping tree for calls, and industry-leading analytics. Purpose-built for performance, reliability, flexibility, and competitive advantage, Ringba empowers businesses to take complete control of their traffic, call flow and customer experience-all without contracts, minimums, or overages. To learn more, connect with their team at sales@ringba.com, give them a call at (800) 824-5000 or visit https://www.ringba.com.

