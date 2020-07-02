Air-Tro, Inc.: Air-Tro is Named the Best Air Conditioning and Heating Company in the San Gabriel Valley Readers' Choice Awards

This is the Ninth Year in a Row that the Family-Owned Business Has Earned this Prestigious Honor

MONROVIA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2020 / The votes have been counted, the results are in and for the ninth year in a row, Air-Tro Heating & Air has been named the Best Air Conditioning and Heating Company in the San Gabriel Valley Readers' Choice Awards.

To learn more about Air-Tro and the many services that they provide, including AC repair and much more, please visit https://www.airtro.com/about/choose-us.

As Bob Helbing, President of Air-Tro noted, the annual Readers' Choice Awards includes a wide range of people, businesses, places and events voted by readers as San Gabriel Valley's "Best." Readers of the Pasadena Star-News, San Gabriel Valley Tribune and Whittier Daily News submitted a whopping 41,000-plus votes this year, so being voted as the "Best" in any category is definitely a big honor.

Helbing said he and everyone who works at Air-Tro is both humbled and delighted to have been voted as the Best Air Conditioning and Heating Company for the ninth straight year.

"We are a family-owned business that has proudly served the San Gabriel region for over 50 years," Helbing said, adding that the company-whose new tagline is "Comfort Through Craftsmanship"-handles both residential and commercial HVAC installation, design and repair.

"We pride ourselves on being very active in our community and putting our valued customers first, and so the fact that we have been recognized for our work is extremely meaningful to all of us."

In addition, because Air-Tro is located at the base of the San Gabriel foothills, the entire team both knows and lives within the communities they serve. From business owners who are looking for budget-friendly yet highly efficient heating alternatives for their commercial units to families who need updated heating and air conditioning systems for their home, Air-Tro has the training, experience and selection that everybody can depend upon.

"We want to thank our customers who have put their trust in us once again to keep their families and their businesses comfortable all year long and who took the time to participate in the Readers' Choice Awards," Helbing said.

About Air-Tro:

Air-Tro is a one-stop source for all air conditioning and heating needs. They design, install, repair, and maintain HVAC systems for residential and commercial properties in the San Gabriel Valley and they are licensed to do electrical and plumbing as needed. The award-winning company is widely known for its quality, speed and unparalleled customer support. For more information, please visit https://www.airtro.com.

Air-Tro

1630 S. Myrtle Ave.

Monrovia, CA 91016

Contact:

Robert Helbing

service@airtro.com

(626) 357-3535

SOURCE: Air-Tro

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/596095/Air-Tro-is-Named-the-Best-Air-Conditioning-and-Heating-Company-in-the-San-Gabriel-Valley-Readers-Choice-Awards