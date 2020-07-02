The global anti-aging products market is expected to grow by USD 15.77 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6%. Request free sample pages

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Anti-Aging Products Market Analysis Report by Product (Skin care, Hair care, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increasing older population. In addition, the online availability of products is anticipated to boost the growth of the Anti-Aging Products Market.

In recent years, the population aged between 30-45 has been increasing, leading to the growing demand for anti-aging products to look younger. Intrinsic aging or chronological aging leads to changes in facial appearance such as loss of skin elasticity and collagen; decrease in dermal collagen, melanin production, and hair follicles; appearance of lines and wrinkles; and increase in hyperpigmentation. Similarly, extrinsic aging caused by sources such as climate, pollution, stress, and diet results in damage to the dermis with effects on collagen and elastic fibers. Therefore, aging anxiety and concerns about changes in facial appearance have led the middle-aged population to opt for anti-aging skin care and hair care products. Hence, the rise in older population is driving the demand for anti-aging products, especially skin care products such as anti-wrinkle creams and skin lotions, which, in turn, drive the growth of the global anti-aging products market.

Major Five Anti-Aging Products Companies:

Allergan Plc

Allergan Plc operates under three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. The company's key offerings include Dermal Repair Cream, GlyPro Renewal Cream, and HA5 Rejuvenating Hydrator.

CHANEL Ltd.

CHANEL Ltd. operates its business through various segments, such as haute couture, fashion, fine jewelry, watches, and others. The company's key offerings include SUBLIMAGE, which is powered with ultra-pure and precious natural ingredients.

Clarins USA Inc.

Clarins USA Inc. has business operations under various segments, such as skincare, makeup, body care, and men. The company offers Double Serum, which is an anti-aging treatment enriched with 21 plant extracts that uses a hydrolipidic and biomimetic double formula to optimize the performance of skin.

Johnson Johnson

Johnson Johnson operates its business through three segments: consumer, pharmaceutical, and medical devices. The company's key offerings include AVEENO POSITIVELY AGELESS FIRMING BODY LOTION, AVEENO POSITIVELY AGELESS SKIN STRENGTHENING HAND CREAM, and AVEENO ABSOLUTELY AGELESS RESTORATIVE NIGHT CREAM.

LOreal SA

LOreal SA has business operations under various segments such as skincare, haircare, makeup, frangrances, and hygiene products. The company's offerings include RevitaLift Anti-Wrinkle Firming Day Cream SPF 25, Age Perfect Cell Renewal* Rosy Tone Moisturizer, and Age Perfect Cell Renewal Rosy Tone Face Mask.

Anti-Aging Products Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Skin care

Hair care

Others

Anti-Aging Products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

