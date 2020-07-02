Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent engagement which examines the role of big data analytics in helping brands improve customer service and operational efficiency . The case study aligns perfectly with Quantzig's commitment to helping its clients improve business efficiency through better data and insights.

All the queries that a customer raises in a call center get recorded for quality and training purposes. A detailed analysis of these data sets, if done right, can help businesses better understand customer needs and offer tailored services to improve their overall experience. Advanced technologies like AI and natural language processing can help direct customers' calls to the respective representative when a particular phrase is said in an order. Also, with the advancements in technology and the widespread use of big data analytics, customer service providers can now improve customer service and operational efficiency across all call center operations using data-driven insights.

Key Questions Answered

1. How can big data analytics combined with NLP improve call centre processes?

2. What factors are contributing to the growing popularity of big data analytics?

3. How can businesses build a data repository to improve their operational efficiency?

According to Quantzig's big data analytics experts, "Big data analytics help call centers improve customer journey and offer customized solutions to the clients. A detailed analysis of the collated data helps understand customers' needs."

How Big Data Analytics Helped the Customer Service Provider Company

Quantzig's big data analytics experts assessed various operational, marketing, and human resource data, which mainly included information about timestamp, CSR status, and transactions. With this information, the big data analytics experts developed a descriptive analysis of the variables to organize and summarize this data.

Quantzig's big data analytics solutions helped the client to-

Create an integrated data repository

Analyze operational and marketing data in real-time

Develop accurate forecasts for call arrival rates

Identify estimation and forecasting parameters from the data

As data volumes and its associated complexities continue to grow with every passing day, businesses of all sizes must leverage advanced big data analytics solutions and act on the insights obtained to streamline business operations and improve customer experiences. View the complete portfolio of big data analytics solutions here: https://bit.ly/2Zu54S1

