On June 10, 2020, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided, conditional upon the closing of the transaction between SEMAFO Inc. and Endeavour Corporation, to delist the shares of SEMAFO Inc. from Nasdaq Stockholm. On July 1, 2020, SEMAFO Inc. published a press release with information that the transaction had been completed. Accordingly, the shares of SEMAFO Inc. on Nasdaq Stockholm will be delisted today, July 2, 2020. Short name: SMF ---------------------------- ISIN code: CA8169221089 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 84981 ---------------------------- For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB