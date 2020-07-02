Regulatory News:

Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR) to NATIXIS ODDO BHF, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th, 2020:

154 365 shares

€109 406,3

As a reminder, when the contract was established, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

91 782 shares

€329 518,3

From January 2nd, 2020 to June 30th, 2020, the following transactions were executed:

1016 purchase transactions

911 sale transactions

During that period, the volumes traded were:

547 305 shares and €4 921 726,1 on purchase

432 992 shares and €3 829 186,5 on sale

This statement is available on the website of Elior Group: www.eliorgroup.com

(finance/regulated information/regulated information publications/information relating to the liquidity contract)

ELIOR GROUP

Listing Market: NYSE Euronext-Paris

