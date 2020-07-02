Anzeige
WKN: 857771 ISIN: JP3481800005 Ticker-Symbol: DKI 
Tradegate
02.07.20
17:46 Uhr
146,18 Euro
+2,18
+1,51 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
145,30147,1018:29
145,00146,9618:29
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES LTD146,18+1,51 %
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO55,19+1,41 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.