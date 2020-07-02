360Quadrants Releases Quadrant of Best Accounting Software Vendors

CHICAGO, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accounting Software is used by accounting professionals to manage day-to-day accounts and perform other accounting operations. It is the systematized practice of communicating and recording financial data. Organizations use accounting software for various purposes, including internal and external audits, required reports, financial analysis, and meeting legal or internal managerial requirements.

Accounting software ranges from simple single-entry programs for individual recordkeeping to more refined double-entry systems that can process accounts receivable, accounts payable, payroll, and inventory, among other functions.

360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, has released a quadrant on Best Accounting Software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. The quadrant has QuickBooks, Sage Software, Freshbooks, and NetSuite by Oracle sharing space as Visionary Leaders. 360Quadrants are generated post analysis of companies (product maturity and company maturity). Quadrants will be updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in Accounting Software. 360Quadrants also lists the 20 best companies in the accounting software space.

Accounting software QUADRANT HIGHLIGHTS

40+ companies offering top Accounting Software were analyzed, of which the top 20 companies were shortlisted and categorized on a quadrant under Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.

Acumatica, Blackline, Thomson Reuters, Freshbooks, NetSuite by Oracle, Odoo, Oracle Corporation, QuickBooks, Sage Software, SAP Business One (SAP SE), Workday, Xero Ltd., and Zoho Corporation have been identified as Visionary Leaders, as they have established product portfolios and a robust market presence & business strategy.

Microsoft has been identified as an Innovator, as it has a focused product portfolio and innovative business strategies, with which they are able to set new trends in the market.

Freeagent, Sunrise, Syspro, and Wave have been recognized as Dynamic Differentiators, as they have strong business strategies but weaker product offerings as compared to other market players. These companies are known to focus on specific product offerings as opposed to having elaborate portfolios.

The Gnucash Project and Infor Inc have been identified as Emerging Companies, as they have niche product offerings and decent business strategies which help them in having consistent growth.

360Quadrants conducts an in-depth SWOT analysis and accurately analyzes the companies considered for evaluation. This helps service providers learn about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients choose the most appropriate vendors for their requirements.

360Quadrants Scoring Methodology

The top companies in the Accounting Software market will be rated using the following methodology:

A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conducts extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors). A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders-industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts-based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

a. Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

b. Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint. Approximately 30+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research into the Accounting Software market. These parameters will be updated every six months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration. A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

a. Buyers

b .Industry Experts

c. 360Quadrants Analysts

d. Vendors (Competitors). The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor). After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on its score.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt US $6.3 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insight using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide. The platform has around 400 total buyers across various markets.

360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields like Digital Transformation Software, Cloud Computing Software, and Access Control Software.

Contact:

Mr. Agney Sugla

agney@marketsandmarkets.com

630 Dundee Road, Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441